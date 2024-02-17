Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $233.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

