Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading Up 12%

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 225,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 90,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

