Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.78 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

