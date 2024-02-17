Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

