Matt Abernethy Sells 1,352 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $179,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $180,543.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,259,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,984,000 after buying an additional 1,046,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $105,408,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.