MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.90 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

