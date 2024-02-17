Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.40

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.40 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.25 ($0.43). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 37.35 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,469,619 shares trading hands.

Metro Bank Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.01. The company has a market capitalization of £251.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,735.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at Metro Bank

In related news, insider Ian Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,198.79). 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.