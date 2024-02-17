Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,230 shares in the company, valued at $52,694,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.
- On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.
- On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.
- On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,282,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,981,000 after acquiring an additional 293,793 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
