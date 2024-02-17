Michael G. Combs Sells 301 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,459.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $247.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $255.60.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
