Michael G. Combs Sells 301 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,459.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $247.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $255.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

