Michael S. Wolcott Buys 1,898 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

