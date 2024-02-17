Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

