MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
MOFG stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 73.48%.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
