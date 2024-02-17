Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 23,854 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

