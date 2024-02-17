Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,213 shares of company stock worth $32,484,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.96 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

