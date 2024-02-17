Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.01 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 393.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,327 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

