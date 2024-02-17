Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,694 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of AGCO opened at $109.31 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

