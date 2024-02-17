Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

