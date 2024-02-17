Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $47,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $27,473,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after acquiring an additional 341,382 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $26,561,000.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $133.45 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

