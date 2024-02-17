Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.12 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

