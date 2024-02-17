Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,637 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

