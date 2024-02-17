Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,731 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

