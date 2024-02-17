Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

