Mizuho Increases Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $23.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

