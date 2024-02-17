MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MKS Instruments by 25.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,762,000 after buying an additional 383,717 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $124.74 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $127.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

