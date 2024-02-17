Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Moelis & Company worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 105,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $6,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MC opened at $55.71 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

