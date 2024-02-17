Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Chairman Sells $8,730,000.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

