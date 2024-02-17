Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $2,324,049.45 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MS opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

