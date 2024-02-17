MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $22.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

