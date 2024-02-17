Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) President Acquires $1,209,720.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

