MRC Global’s (MRC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MRC Global by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

