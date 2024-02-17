MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.14.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

TSE:MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.26 and a one year high of C$69.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.