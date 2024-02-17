Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.06. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

