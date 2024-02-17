Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.06. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

