Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

