Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

YETI stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

