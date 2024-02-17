Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Terex worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX opened at $55.29 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

