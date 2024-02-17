Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $144.15 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

