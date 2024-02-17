Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.0 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.