Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.5 %

OZK opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

