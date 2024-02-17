Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

