Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.