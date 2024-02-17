Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 29,977 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

