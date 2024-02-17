Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR opened at $14.56 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on PR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

