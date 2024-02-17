NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.70

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $32.49. NASB Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

NASB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

About NASB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

