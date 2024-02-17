Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

