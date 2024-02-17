NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 1,014,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

