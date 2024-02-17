NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NatWest Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.88).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.90. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,265.31%.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

