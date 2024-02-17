Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.61

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Nayax Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

