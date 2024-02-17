NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.