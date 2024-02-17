Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,513 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Nerdy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

